|HEADLINE:
Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Monday predicted that many places of the country are likely ...
Bashundhara Group has continued support for the government agencies as the country’s ...
The Ministry of Labour and Employment has made it clear that no ...
Since Sheikh Hasina came to her homeland (Bangladesh) on May 17, 1981, she freed the ...
Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader ...
BNP's politics now depends on television, without television, their politics would have ...
The government has appointed Professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam as the new chairman of the ...
Traders have decided to keep shut all the wholesale markets in Gulistan-Fulbaria ...
The Board of Directors of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has decided to ...
The United States will be expelled from Iraq and Syria, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali ...
In the last 24 hours, 14 new coronavirus infected cases have been ...
At least 17 workers were run over by a freight train in ...
In terms of popularity, TikTok has overtaken Facebook long ago. This time the app for ...
WhatsApp now allows you to make group video calls with up to ...
Many have made their home office in the lockdown period due to ...
Mashrafe bin Mortaza has decided to auction off his favorite bracelet for raising funds to ...
Shakib Al Hasan has been working for helpless people from the very ...
La Liga giants Real Madrid is ready to make a cash offer ...
Two Rohingyas have died in a so-called shootout with Border Guard Bangladesh, or BGB, in ...
A suspected drug peddler has been killed in a so-called shootout with ...
Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) has detained two Japanese nationals with ...
The Biochemistry and Moleculer Biology department of Jahangirnagar University has installed a lab for testing ...
Professor Nazmul Karim Chowdhury, Vice-Chancellor of Fareast International University (FIU), has died ...
After general education institutions, now the 973 madrasas and technical education institutions ...
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba married Nazia Hassan Aditi in 2011. Most often, Apurba used to ...
It is normal for hair to fall out with age. If this problem occurs at ...
Researchers have found traces of detergent and antibiotics in pasteurized milk produced by five companies. ...